Cowboys’ Micah Parsons’ recent trip to Japan to air in 3-part miniseries

The trip Micah Parsons took to Japan last month generated plenty of fun content for social media, but also some questions about why the Cowboys linebacker was throwing out first pitches at baseball games and taking on sumo wrestlers instead of working out with his Cowboys teammates during voluntary OTAs at The Star.

Now it’s been revealed that highlights from that visit to Asia will air in a three-episode miniseries, debuting later this week on the Bleacher Report app, Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel, and the streaming service Max.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud also went on the trip and will co-star in the miniseries, titled The Edge presents: Micah & C.J. Take Tokyo.

Parsons’s popular podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, is set to launch its second season this fall on Bleacher Report. The 25-year-old was recently named President of B/R Gridiron and will reportedly help develop content and content strategy for the sports media brand.

⭐️ MICAH PARSONS AND C.J. STROUD MINI-SERIES ⭐️ Three episodes from their offseason Tokyo trip. Dropping Wednesday. 1pm ET. B/R App, B/R YouTube and Max pic.twitter.com/Fjzy2g4Lru — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2024

In May, Parsons and Stroud spent time globetrotting across both Japan and China on behalf of the Gridiron Imports Foundation, a nonprofit that, according to their website, “supports the international growth of football and changes lives by helping football players from around the world attain opportunities to play football and pursue their education at the high school and college level in the United States.”

Parsons and Stroud were the latest NFL stars to serve as ambassadors, making various appearances and hosting youth camps abroad to help generate awareness for the program, which is designed to broaden the NFL’s reach to other countries and encourage international players to pursue a pathway to American football.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Apart from the two doing a fair amount of smack-talking to each other about their respective college programs (and likely everything else), expect Parsons’s viral standoff with a professional sumo wrestler to be one of the high points of the limited-run series.

Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler 😳 This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024

Parsons and Stroud will then finally square off against one another on the field in mid-November, when the Cowboys host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Week 11’s installment of Monday Night Football. The intrastate showdown for the Governor’s Cup is anticipated to be one of the marquee games of the 2024 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire