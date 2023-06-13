Cowboys’ Micah Parsons part of Von Miller’s ‘bigger and better’ plan for Pass Rush Summit?

At 34 years old, Von Miller is preparing to pass the torch of pass-rush supremacy in the NFL. Or at least spread the flame around a little bit.

The Bills linebacker hosted the seventh iteration of the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit this past weekend in Las Vegas, and while the Cowboys were well-represented among this year’s attendees, the eight-time Pro Bowler hinted that he may be looking to Dallas’s rising superstar to help take a bigger role soon.

Micah Parsons was already one of the most popular figures at this year’s summit, leading small groups of linebackers, defensive tackles, and edge rushers from around the league in demonstrations of moves and techniques, answering questions, and crunching game film for everyone else when he wasn’t taking in lessons from others.

Miller says that he plans to have several players, possibly including Parsons, do even more of that going forward by co-hosting a renamed event to help elevate the status and scale of the camp.

“I done did it for seven years, man. I realized that I’m not going to be this Von Miller forever,” Miller said Saturday, per The Athletic‘s Tashan Reed. “We have the perfect timing to be able to rebrand it to where athletes like Maxx [Crosby] — he’s Mr. Vegas; we have the pass rush summit here in Vegas — I can bring him and Cam Jordan and Micah just to ensure that this event continues to grow and be bigger and better each and every year.”

Von Miller & Micah Parsons talk philosophy/execution of their spin moves at the 7th annual @VonMiller Pass Rush Summit. @MicahhParsons11 had a lot to share with everyone. A great addition to the Summit! #passrush #passrush23 pic.twitter.com/ByVQDpLi1y — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) June 12, 2023

Parsons, Crosby, and Jordan were just a few of the notables at this year’s summit. Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons, and Philadelphia’s Nolan Smith were also there, along with several of Miller’s Buffalo defensive teammates.

Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith was also on hand. (He and Miller, a Texas native, share an agent.) The second-year tackle/guard was seen giving defenders a live body to demonstrate against, but he was no doubt also soaking up valuable knowledge by having the best sack artists in the business talking shop and sharing trade secrets around him all weekend.

What they learned at this year’s summit will assuredly help Dallas on the field this fall. And the Cowboys may have an even stronger presence at the summit in 2024 if Parsons does, in fact, take on a future co-hosting role.

