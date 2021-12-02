Cowboys’ Micah Parsons named defensive rookie of the month for November

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has lived up to, and surpassed, any hype placed on him after being the 12th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Not only is he a force going sideline to sideline on the second level, but he’s also shown to be a game-changer rushing the passer from the edge.

Parsons is on pace for more than 100 tackles and double-digit sacks in his impressive first season. However, he’s been in a different orbit over the last four games despite the Dallas Cowboys going 1-3. So much so that he’s been named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

Parsons racked up 25 tackles (eight tackles for loss), 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in November. That means he had more than half of his quarterback hits (23) and tackles for loss (15) on the season over the last month alone.

Parsons follows Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel, Jr. (September) and Kansas City Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (October) as award winners. New England Patriots QB Mac Jones won the offensive rookie of the month honor.

As the Cowboys look to turn around their recent slump and make a push for the playoffs, they’ll need Parsons to continue being a menace on the line of scrimmage and from the linebacker spot. The task will become easier with the return of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints and Randy Gregory in Week 14 against the Washington Football team. With those two rushing the passer and defending the run, Parsons will be free to roam and make plays.

