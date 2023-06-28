Cowboys' Micah Parsons has message for opponents: 'Please come visit' the safari

Micah Parsons understands he is bound to be a central part of opposing teams' game plans. And the Dallas Cowboys third-year outside linebacker is preparing for the challenge like he’s the king of the jungle.

“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said Tuesday, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Parsons has quickly elevated himself to one of the best defensive players in the NFL since the Cowboys selected him 12th overall in the 2021 draft. He’s produced 149 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 33 career regular-season games. He was named first-team All-Pro and invited to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons. The defensive ace is just the second player in Cowboys history to be named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two years.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has 26.5 sacks in his career.

In preparation for Year 3, aside from psychologically gearing up for opponents, Parsons is bulking up. Parsons, who currently weighs 248 pounds, said he wants to weigh around 255 pounds this season. He was listed as 245 pounds last year.

The Cowboys defensive star believes the added weight will help him become a more effective defender, which is not welcoming news for opposing offenses – or safari visitors.

“It’s about stability,” Parsons said. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Parsons and the Cowboys report to training camp July 25 in Oxnard, California.

