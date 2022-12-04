Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fined for punching Giants’ Nick Gates in face

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was penalized for unnecessary roughness during a Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. After the game, Giants center Nick gates provided more details about that infraction.

While speaking with reporters, Gates revealed that Parsons had actually thrown a legitimate punch, which connected on the chin.

Nick Gates said Micah Parsons "full-on punched" him in the chin on the late unnecessary roughness penalty. "I'm surprised he didn't get ejected, but New York said it was open-handed. He'll get (fined) tomorrow. He must not like his money." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 25, 2022

Parsons quickly snapped back, claiming Gates was playing dirty.

When he says others things that means , play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league! https://t.co/aEYEnGmTau — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 25, 2022

Gates, of course, is known for playing to the whistle and finishing all of his blocks, even if they are away from the play. It’s been known to rub his opponents the wrong way, but it’s never been dirty.

The NFL agreed after watching the tape.

Parsons was fined $11,139 for his punch but not suspended. Gates, on the other hand, was not fined.

The NFL fined #Cowboys LB Micah Parsons $11,139 for unnecessary roughness last week against the #Giants. Parsons also was flagged; he later accused #Giants C Nick Gates of taking cheap shots. Gates wasn't fined. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2022

In addition to Parsons being fined, Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) were all fined for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army kettle.

Pay up, Dak Prescott: The NFL fined #Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket. Prescott said teammates would cover any fines. pic.twitter.com/U9JA1VjiGY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2022

