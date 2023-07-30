Cowboys’ Micah Parsons eyeing legacy, not financial success

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do to secure their elite talent over the next few years, and pass rusher Micah Parsons will be among those with a new contract.

It doesn’t seem as if Parsons is allowing the conversations about a coming mega-deal affect him yet. As he enters his third year, Parsons is more focused on winning the Super Bowl than he is his next contract. The offseason workouts the two-time All-Pro put in demonstrated he’s ready to help take the Cowboys back to their winning ways and cement his legacy within the organization. When asked about his contract and the upcoming season, Parsons had some perfect responses that should excite Cowboys fans.

Parsons talk contract

The all-world defender took to the podium after a recent practice and was asked about his next deal, which is expected to be one of the largest for a defensive player in the history of the league. Parsons has eyes on a bigger prize.

Micah Parsons on his future contract talks: “All I know is that when I win that Super Bowl, I won’t have to worry about anything else the rest of my life.” Great stuff for #CowboysNation — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 28, 2023

Parsons knows what matters, and he understands that if he helps win a championship that has eluded the Cowboys for the past 27 years, everything else will fall into place. It’s impossible to know for sure, but Parsons does suggest that he won’t be looking to break the bank because he’s more interested in winning a Super Bowl.

For Parsons, winning is more important than money. That’s music to the fans, and organizations, ears.

Parsons' mentality for this season

There haven’t been many better players than Parsons in the last two years on either side of the ball, and there’s a case to be made that he’s the best defensive player in the league. Parsons entered the league as the No. 12 pick and he’s built an impressive resume in his first two seasons. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, is a two-time All-Pro and has 26.5 sacks despite not being a full-time pass rusher.

Also, over his first two years, the Cowboys have won 12 games in both campaigns, but the teams haven’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. That’s something that motivated Parsons this offseason, and he’s challenged his teammates to choose to put in the work as well.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons asked his teammates — and himself — a fundamental question: "Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret?" He says he’s sick of coming in second, and is putting in all the work necessary. pic.twitter.com/lawkLtBkDo — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 28, 2023

Parsons has the right mentality and he’s become a leader on the defensive side of the ball. The organization and its players should be tired of finishing second and Parsons is determined to make sure if that happens again, it won’t be because they didn’t put in the work.

After the training that Parsons has gone through to get ready for the season, it could prove to be his best year yet. That’s a scary thought for offenses and might make the difference for the Cowboys when it matters most.

Parsons gets it

The Cowboys not only have a world-class player in Parsons, they have an elite person who has the right motivation. Parsons is driven by winning and the success of the team over individual goals. He knows that if he has right attitude the off the field, it will benefit him on it, and that equates to winning for the Cowboys.

Parsons understands that if the team wins at a high level, then everything else will take care of itself. The money will be nice when it comes, but a Super Bowl means much more.

It’s a legacy Parsons is after, and it’s a refreshing view from the best player in Dallas.

