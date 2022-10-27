Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Damone Clark speed a threat vs. Justin Fields, Bears

Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday.

When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the offense will have to be extra cautious with who is on the opposite side of the ball.

In particular, Cowboys linebackers Micah Parsons and Damone Clark could give the Bears’ offensive line fits, based on the speed they’ve been clocking in during practice, via Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken:

It’s not too surprising to see Parsons come in at 20.5 mph given that he posted a 4.39 40-yard dash time during his combine in 2021. His seven sacks through seven weeks of action is just another indicator of it.

Clark, a 2022 fifth-round pick by Dallas out of LSU, hasn’t played all season after having spinal fusion surgery in March and wasn’t expected to return so soon. However, the Cowboys activated him to the 53-man roster on Wednesday and he could be active on Sunday.

Considering Fields currently is the most-sacked quarterback in the league (27), Chicago could be in for a long day if the offensive line can't flip the script against the team with the most sacks (29).