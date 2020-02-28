Cowboys meeting with Byron Jones’ representation today

It’s going to be a challenge for the Cowboys to keep Byron Jones. Even they concede that.

But the Cowboys are going to try.

The team will meet with the cornerback’s representation Friday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday that it’s “not a given” Byron Jones has priced himself off the roster.

“But it certainly is pretty plain to see that, when you have the players we have right now under contract, plus we have arguably three of the top free agents there are out there, and we have the prospects of this Collective Bargaining Agreement, that we’ve got some work to do,” Jerry Jones said. “That’s a real challenge.”

The Cowboys have three of the top 13 free agents in PFT’s top-100 free agents, with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper bigger priorities than Byron Jones. They have 22 other free agents scheduled to hit the market next month.

The Cowboys drafted Byron Jones in the first round of 2015, and he spent most of his first three seasons at safety before switching to cornerback full time.

He has two interceptions in 79 career NFL games and none in the past 40 starts, but Jones still is going to get somewhere in the $15 million per year range.

