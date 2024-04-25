Cowboys meet with Ezekiel Elliott a day before the draft. Is a return to Dallas likely?

The Dallas Cowboys met with running back Ezekiel Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday.

A potential return to Dallas has been discussed but the meeting one day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday was described as “just talking,” per multiple sources.

Nothing is imminent and his return is still a long shot. More clarity should come after the draft.

The Cowboys are intent on taking a potential starting running back in the second or third round on Friday to replace the departed Tony Pollard.

If that doesn’t happen, the door will likely reopen for Elliott, a former 2016 first-round pick of the Cowboys who was released following the 2022 season because of his high salary and decline in production.

The two-time NFL rushing champion is still counting $6 million in dead money against the Cowboys salary cap in 2024 and is a big reason why they have been financially strapped in free agency.

Elliott played last season with the New England Patriots, rushing for 642 yards on 184 carries, for a career-low average of 3.5 yards per carry in a back-up role.

It remains to be seen what Elliott has left but the Cowboys running back room is in need of an upgrade through the draft and/or free agency.

The current group includes the unheralded likes of free agent signee Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Snoop Connor.