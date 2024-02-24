Cowboys’ McCarthy, Zimmer skipping NFL scouting combine

The NFL world is preparing to descend upon Indianapolis for the 2024 Scouting Combine. But Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer will be staying at home in Frisco.

The Cowboys head coach revealed on Friday that he and his newly-hired defensive coordinator will not attend the combine, instead using the week to work on installing their new defensive scheme and finalizing the coaching staff.

“Zim and I will have a full week together here and cover a lot of ground with things we’re working on,” McCarthy told ESPN. “At the same time, we can still participate in the combine process and have direct contact through video calls and meetings, while having our coaches on the ground there as well.”

McCarthy did not attend last year’s combine, either, save for a brief in-person appearance that consisted of a single press conference with reporters. (It was at that presser that McCarthy made his infamous “I want to run the damn ball” remark.) After the Q&A session, the coach flew back to Dallas in preparation of his new role as the offensive play-caller, leaving the tasks of evaluating and meeting with college prospects to other staffers.

Whether that strategy actually paid off may depend on perspective. The Cowboys offense put up monster numbers in 2023, with Dak Prescott enjoying an MVP-caliber season and CeeDee Lamb setting franchise records. On the other hand, though, the class of rookies the Cowboys eventually plucked from the 2023 combine was thoroughly underwhelming.

McCarthy appears content to once again leave the groundwork in Indy to Will McClay and others within the Cowboys organization.

