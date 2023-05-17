Cowboys may need to slow down idea of Vaughn replacing Turpin on returns

When the Cowboys selected Deuce Vaughn with the No. 212 pick in the 2023 draft, Cowboys Nation went abuzz. Not only was the Kansas State running back the son of longtime Dallas scout, Chris Vaughn, he was also one of the most electric players in college football over the past two years.

Imaginations raced as to how the Cowboys would use the 5–foot-6, 170-pound human pinball. Speculation ranged from third-down back, to slot receiver, to gadget man. Many even suggested as role as a return man on special teams.

While it remains to be seen what roles Vaughn will practice and play on offense, special teams coach John Fassel appears to be giving his rookie everything he can handle on special teams; up to and including kick and punt return duties.

Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel on Deuce Vaughn role: "Getting some punt return work in, kick return work in I think there’s some work for him in punt protection whether it's PP or wing and then like everybody let's see what he can do on kickoff." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 13, 2023

Finding more ways to get the ball into the hands of Dallas’ shiniest new weapon seems like a winning strategy. The only problem is a couple things stand in the way:

The Cowboys already have a Pro Bowl returner in KaVontae Turpin Vaughn has very limited experience returning kicks/punts in college

Turpin’s breakout season

The Cowboys trapped lightening in a bottle when they signed USFL standout, KaVontae Turnpin last July. Turpin was fresh off an MVP season in the alternate football league and had a storied football career at TCU prior to his USFL career.

In Dallas, Turpin accumulated 508 kick return yards and 303 punt return yards enroute to a Pro Bowl bid in his very first NFL season. He returned both a kick and punt for touchdown in the preseason, quickly establishing himself as one of the more feared return men in the league.

From college to the two professional leagues, he’s a proven playmaker as a return man and receiving option. He possesses the kind of speed and elusiveness that can’t be taught.

Displacing someone like him as a returner would likely mean removing him from the roster altogether. Dallas may not be overly eager to willfully remove speed from an already speed-starved roster.

Vaughn isn’t a proven return man

The idea Vaughn could just walk in and displace Turpin as top return man in Dallas seems to be putting the cart before the horse. Despite leading the Big-12 in all-purpose yards in 2021 and leading all of FBS in all-purpose yards in 2022, Vaughn was a nonfactor on special teams.

Aside from seven kick returns as a freshman, Vaughn wasn’t used as regular return man during his time at Kansas State. His 20.7 return average in 2020 is respectable but nothing to get excited about.

Returning kicks and punts is an entirely different animal than playing offense. Just because a player is a versatile weapon on offense does not mean that player can seamlessly take on a role as a return man.

Vaughn will need to get in significant reps in offseason drills and training camp before he can be seen as a realistic challenger to Turpin in 2023. While it’s certainly not impossible to do this season, Vaughn will have to clear the top bar to displace Turpin, who’s a proven entity.

Conclusion

For as impressive as Turpin’s rookie campaign was, it faded in some ways down the stretch. His 10.4 punt return average may have ranked fifth in 2022, but from Week 8 on, he only had one return surpass 10 yards.

Fumbles also arose later in the season, with Turpin logging three fumbles between Weeks 10-17. The need at returner isn’t apparent in 2023 but the door to other options isn’t exactly closed either.

Deuce Vaughn should factor into the rotation as a return man for the Cowboys, but given his limited experience returning kicks/punts in college, he’s probably going to take a while (7 career KR for 20.7 yard average, 0 career punt returns per PFR) #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/4gK4FaQJxx — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) May 15, 2023

The key for Vaughn will be consistency. With little experience on his resume, Vaughn will need to show he can be trusted player from the start. Sure hands and good decisions will be key.

Smart money says the Cowboys will ease the rookie into the kick/punt return role in 2023. Turpin will maintain the job for another season and the real battle between the two diminutive playmakers will be had on offense as they jockey for gadget plays.

Having too many explosive playmakers is a good problem to have. Both players will likely push each other throughout the offseason and preseason camps making for one of the more entertaining battles to watch.

