Cowboys march down the field for 7-0 lead over Jets

Can Zach Wilson win a shootout? The Jets might have to find out.

The Cowboys won the coin toss and elected to receive. They marched right down the field, going 75 yards in 12 plays, for a 7-0 lead with 9:19 remaining in the first quarter.

It was an impressive start.

Dak Prescott went 5-for-5 for 41 yards and a touchdown toss to tight end Jake Ferguson for 4 yards. He also ran for 15 yards on third-and-six from the Jets 20.

CeeDee Lamb caught two passes for 31 yards.

The Cowboys now have outscored opponents 47-0 this season.