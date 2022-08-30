Cowboys manipulate QB room, release both Will Grier, Cooper Rush

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Rush
    Cooper Rush
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While starting quarterback Dak Prescott hung out on the sidelines during the preseason, the backup battle was brewing. Cooper Rush has been a preseason hero for the Cowboys over the last few seasons and even led Dallas to a victory over Minnesota on the road in 2021 during Prescott’s absence.

Will Grier’s arrival in 2021 led to the battle that took place during the preseason, but neither quarterback jumped out as the runaway for the job behind Prescott, even though Grier ended it on a high note with two touchdowns and a win. Dallas waived the 27-year old as they move closer to a 53-man roster. But they weren’t done, also releasing Cooper Rush in a move with strings attached.

Once a third-round pick to the Panthers in 2019, Grier was cut at the end of camp in 2021 and the Cowboys claimed him to build the quarterback room into the coming season. Following the Grier move, Dallas also released Cooper Rush as a procedural move.

The move leaves Prescott as the literal lone star of the quarterback room with the possibility of both to return to the roster as the Cowboys all but certainly wouldn’t enter the season without a backup. Whether it’s Rush or Grier is still to be determined as Dallas continues to chop down the roster.

List

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories