Cowboys manipulate QB room, release both Will Grier, Cooper Rush

While starting quarterback Dak Prescott hung out on the sidelines during the preseason, the backup battle was brewing. Cooper Rush has been a preseason hero for the Cowboys over the last few seasons and even led Dallas to a victory over Minnesota on the road in 2021 during Prescott’s absence.

Will Grier’s arrival in 2021 led to the battle that took place during the preseason, but neither quarterback jumped out as the runaway for the job behind Prescott, even though Grier ended it on a high note with two touchdowns and a win. Dallas waived the 27-year old as they move closer to a 53-man roster. But they weren’t done, also releasing Cooper Rush in a move with strings attached.

Cowboys waived QB Will Grier, person familiar with move said. He impressed this summer with his downfield aggressiveness and athleticism while overcoming a groin issue that interrupted an otherwise strong training camp. pic.twitter.com/aZe2EwnqmC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 30, 2022

Once a third-round pick to the Panthers in 2019, Grier was cut at the end of camp in 2021 and the Cowboys claimed him to build the quarterback room into the coming season. Following the Grier move, Dallas also released Cooper Rush as a procedural move.

The Cowboys are keeping one QB on the 53-man roster for the time being: Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been released, according to sources. Rush does not go through waivers; Grier does. Likely both will be back in some form – PS or active – to serve as backup. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 30, 2022

The move leaves Prescott as the literal lone star of the quarterback room with the possibility of both to return to the roster as the Cowboys all but certainly wouldn’t enter the season without a backup. Whether it’s Rush or Grier is still to be determined as Dallas continues to chop down the roster.

Story continues

List

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire