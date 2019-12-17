Cowboys work out Malcolm Smith, Ray-Ray Armstrong

Several Cowboys linebackers are dealing with injuries at the moment and the team looked at a couple of possible veteran additions to the group on Tuesday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys brought Malcolm Smith and Ray-Ray Armstrong in for a look.

Smith appeared in two games for the Jaguars earlier this season. He had 35 tackles in 12 appearances for the 49ers last season and spent four years with the Seahawks while Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard was an assistant in Seattle.

Armstrong played five games for the Saints this season. He’s seen time with five other teams over a career that began with the Rams in 2013.

Leighton Vander Esch has missed the last four Cowboys games with a neck injury that’s likely to keep him out this week as well and Luke Gifford fractured his arm against the Rams. Joe Thomas and Sean Lee have also been bothered by injuries, so it seems likely the Cowboys will be adding someone to the mix this week.