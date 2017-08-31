Cowboys “making some progress” on Zack Martin extension

The Cowboys have been willing to pour money into their offensive line, and they may be close to adding to that pool.

Via Drew Davison on the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they’re still working on a deal for All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, and hope to have it finished by the start of the regular season.

“Hopefully making some progress, but those things you can’t really comment on them until they’re either done or not done,” Jones said. “So obviously the goal for both sides is to be done with everything by the [beginning] of the season.”

With the market for guards skyrocketing recently, Martin figures to cash in, with the five-year, $60 million deal Cleveland gave Kevin Zeitler the barometer for such contracts.

The Cowboys have already done long-term deals with left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick, and a two-year deal with La'el Collins most recently. With a still-young quarterback and the uncertain status of running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s appeal, keeping that unit strong is their best chance to keep a stable foundation.