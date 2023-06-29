Which Cowboys made NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team? Who was left out?

Football is a young man’s game, but it generally takes a little while for a player to really come into his own once he hits the NFL. To achieve star-level status before even turning 25 years old is a rare thing, and the list of those who have done it is a little like looking at a best-guess roster of some ultimate Pro Bowl squad of the near future.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook has put together a lineup of the best players under the age of 25 for the 2023 season, one at each offensive and defensive position. A quick scan through the Cowboys depth chart shows four players who might have had a legitimate argument of being in the conversation, but only two of them actually made the list.

Here’s which Dallas youngsters made the under-25 squad, and which ones just missed the cut.

WR CeeDee Lamb

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 24: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball after a catch during the first half in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lamb makes the U25 squad as a “flex” player; the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase were the other wide receivers chosen. The fourth-year star will age out of consideration for this team in 2024, but he may have himself a big fat second contract from the Cowboys by then to help soften the blow.

Writes Shook:

“A former Ohio State receiver — Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, take your pick — will likely end up here a year from now. As of 2023, though, this spot belongs to Lamb, a highlight-making receiver who took on the responsibility of carrying the Cowboys’ receiving corps in 2022. He responded by posting career-high marks in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,359) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Lamb ranked sixth league-wide in receiving yards, proving he’s more than just a guy who makes a spectacular grab here and there. He should be in an even better spot this season with more help (e.g., Brandin Cooks) now on the roster.”

LB Micah Parsons

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons turns 25 next May, but he makes this list in 2023 alongside fellow linebacker Nick Bolton of Kansas City. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year showed no signs of letting up last season, and is well on his way to truly elite status for many years to come.

Shook notes:

“At this point, Parsons is essentially an edge rusher listed as a linebacker, but I’ll keep him with the ‘backers for now. He has the rare ability to single-handedly blow up an offense’s game plan. He gets after quarterbacks and is athletic enough to cover from sideline to sideline. He’s a freak athlete and future Defensive Player of the Year.”

Not included: CB Trevon Diggs

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs was not selected for either of the two cornerback slots, losing out to Sauce Gardner of the Jets and Denver’s Patrick Surtain II. Those two also happened to be PFF’s top two rated cornerbacks overall. Shook also included Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen in a flex role.

The 24-year-old Diggs did have one more interception than Gardner did in 2022, though he fell well short of his remarkable total of 11 in 2021.

Maybe next year (or the year after): OL Tyler Smith

For his 25-and-under roster, Shook selected Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and the Giants’ Andrew Thomas as tackles, the Chiefs’ Trey Smith and Alijah Vera-Tucker of the Jets as guards. Tyler Smith spent time at both positions for Dallas in his rookie season and could once again this year.

The good news for the 22-year-old? He’s got not one, but two more chances to make the under-25 team, and the four linemen listed above are all about to roll off before next season’s edition.

