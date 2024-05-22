Cowboys Luke Schoonmaker sidelined from OTAs with another injury

Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker faced a challenging and disappointing rookie season and his second year is not starting well for him either. After being drafted by the club, the Michigan product missed time during 2023 training camp due to a foot injury.

After already undergoing shoulder surgery after the end of the season, now Schoonmaker is missing more valuable time now thanks to a hamstring injury.

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker has a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him throughout OTAs. He underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. Hamstring now what is keeping him off field. He missed his 2023 rookie spring with foot injury. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 22, 2024

Schoonmaker is expected to be ready for the start of this year’s training camp in July. He entered his rookie year with high hopes following a promising college career yet struggled to find his footing in Dallas, literally. The tear hindered his ability to develop chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott.

When he did make it onto the field, Schoonmaker showed flashes of his talent but often failed to make significant contributions to the Cowboys’ offense.

This was ruled not a TD for Luke Schoonmaker pic.twitter.com/sAMUUE7CvL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 6, 2023

Schoonmaker’s blocking, an area where he was expected to excel, was deemed subpar and seemed to negatively impacted the team’s rushing game.

By the end of the season, he had recorded only eight catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns, a stark contrast to the expectations set for a second-round pick.

This disappointing season not only raised questions about Schoonmaker’s future with the team but also highlighted the challenges of transitioning from college to the NFL. Moving forward, it will be crucial for Schoonmaker to address his physical and mental hurdles, refocus on improving his game, and work towards becoming the reliable player the Cowboys envisioned when they brought him on board.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire