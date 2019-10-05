Cowboys LT Tyron Smith out vs Packers with sprained ankle

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out of the Cowboys' game Sunday against Green Bay after spraining an ankle last week against New Orleans.

The six-time Pro Bowler will be replaced by Cameron Fleming. Smith missed two games last season with a neck issue as the injuries have piled up on him in recent years. The 28-year-old, who also has battled back issues, hasn't played a full season since 2015.

Smith was the only player who didn't practice all week among several Cowboys trying to return from injuries. Four are listed as questionable: right tackle La'el Collins, receiver Michael Gallup and defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Antwaun Woods.

Collins was limited in practice Friday after missing two days with a back problem that cropped up this week. Gallup could return after missing two weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery. He was the team's leading receiver when he was injured in Week 2 at Washington.

Crawford said he was expecting to return against the Packers after missing two weeks with a hip injury that he also dealt with in the offseason. Woods injured a knee against the Redskins.

