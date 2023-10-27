Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is questionable for Sunday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. He is, however, trending toward playing.

“He took all of the reps in the walkthrough," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Ed Werder of ESPN. "It was kind of a flare-up of an old injury. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but he’s definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today.”

The Cowboys added Smith to the practice report Thursday.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery. He also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he is "optimistic" about Smith's availability.

"I'm feeling good about his availability on Sunday," Jones said.

Smith was the only player with a designation for the Cowboys, who are coming off their off week.