Cowboys LT Tyron Smith may get MRI on knee after Wednesday practice

The Dallas Cowboys had been enjoying their return to Texas with back-to-back night practices open to the public. In addition, the team has been able to avoid the injury bug to major parts of their projected starting lineup throughout training camp, but it appears that will be put to the test now.

Left tackle Tyron Smith went down in Wednesday’s practice, then limped off the field accompanied by head trainer Britt Brown. It appears that Smith has suffered a left knee injury of some sort and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. ESPN’s Todd Archer was the first to report the scan, although there does seem to be some optimism that a major injury was avoided.

Tyron Smith is likely to get an MRI on his left knee after leaving practice early. Smith went down with minimal contact on a running play and left for the locker room. He had been slowed for a little bit in camp by an ankle injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022

Left tackle Tyron Smith looked fine walking out of the Cowboys facility after practice. He did alarm everyone on both sides of the ball when he went down during practice and left with trainers. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 25, 2022

Tyron Smith is leaving the practice facility for the day and without any sort of limp, and is also not wearing any sort of aid/device on his ankles or knees. Just an update there. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the play Smith went down on.

Not looking good for Tyron Smith…Hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/KqccGJNSg4 — Charlie Thomas (@disc_vinyl) August 25, 2022

Smith had already been dealing with an ankle injury, suffered during joint practices with the Denver Broncos last week. Ankle problems caused him to miss two different stints in 2021, one for three games and another for two.

Neck injuries forced him to miss 14 games in 2020 and he hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season since 2015.

The depth behind Smith is a question mark as Dallas chose to release veteran La’el Collins this offseason due to repeated availability issues. The Cowboys for a change did not sign a veteran backup to compete for swing tackle, instead letting youngsters Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko battle it out. The fifth-round pick injured his shoulder in the offseason though and just Tuesday had his first practice of training camp as the club determines whether to shut him down for the year or not.

Aviante Collins has also played relatively well this camp and could challenge Ball for playing time should a starter go down. Dallas always has first-round rookie Tyler Smith as a possibility, but he’s been practicing at left guard all offseason after playing left tackle in Tulsa.

