Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, won't play vs. Chiefs

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith expected to miss Week 9 vs Broncos with ankle injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Brock
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Once again, the Cowboys are preparing to play a game this weekend as if one of their most important offensive starters won’t be ready to go.

Left tackle Tyron Smith had already been dealing with an ankle issue, and it flared up again during the second quarter of the team’s 20-16 win Sunday in Minnesota, forcing the seven-time Pro Bowler to miss the remainder of the game.

In a midweek press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Smith would not practice on Wednesday and expressed doubt about his availability for the team’s home date with the Broncos this weekend.

“He’d be pressed to play,” McCarthy stated plainly.

Smith originally suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 versus New England and was limited leading up to the Halloween night tilt against the Vikings. He lasted 31 snaps before leaving the game. Team owner Jerry Jones called it a bone spur issue in a radio interview Tuesday.

If Smith sits, the offensive line will undergo something of a shuffle, a routine that fans became accustomed to seeing last season. Right tackle La’el Collins has returned from his five-game suspension, but did not take over his starting position in Week 8, as Terence Steele stayed put. Moving forward, Steele could remain on the right side with Collins sliding down to Smith’s left spot, or Steele could swing to replace Smith at left while Collins comes back to his usual position.

On Sunday, it was Ty Nsekhe who replaced Smith.

McCarthy declined to offer any hints about which way the team would go for the Week 9 interconference matchup.

“We’ve got some options we’re looking at. Frankly, I don’t want to tell you. We’d rather Denver find out when they find out.”

List

Cowboys Report Card, Snap Counts from Week 8 victory

List

Cowboys News: No trades, but team releases DE while Tyron Smith's injury has domino effect

List

What We Learned: Cowboys prove 2021's extreme depth extends to QB position, too

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyron Smith dealing with a bone spur in his ankle

    Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith played only 31 of 73 offensive snaps Sunday night. He left with the ankle injury that limited in practice last week and had him questionable for the game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio show that Smith is dealing with a bone spur in his ankle. [more]

  • NFL Insiders break down Jets, Giants Trade Deadline moves (RECAP) | The Tailgate | SNY

    Join Michelle Margaux, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable in a special live edition of The Tailgate presented by Verizon as they look at the New York Jets' small move and New York Giants lack of moves at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. The crew also looked ahead to the Jets Thursday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and reviews the Giants' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.

  • Micah Parsons named NFC defensive player of the week

    Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has put together some impressive stat lines in his budding NFL career. But he was everywhere in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings and now has earned NFC defensive player of the week for his performance. Parsons recorded 11 total tackles with four tackles for loss and also had a quarterback [more]

  • Why political clout, financial stability could be on the horizon for Native American community

    As their population numbers and businesses grow, the broader Native American community may experience an economic boost, says new Wells Fargo report

  • Michigan State football's Mel Tucker has all the receipts of Purdue upsetting ranked teams

    “We put ourselves in a good position heading into the last month of the season,” Mel Tucker said during his MSU Spartans football news conference

  • Fletcher Cox staying in Philly

    Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has only played for the Eagles since entering the NFL and he will remain with the Eagles for the rest of the 2021 season. Cox was the subject of trade chatter heading into Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline, but he’s staying put. Cox posted pictures of himself in an Eagles uniform to [more]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Chiefs move from 1-point favorites to 8-point favorites with Aaron Rodgers out

    Las Vegas thinks the difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love is about a touchdown. Before today’s news that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play for the Packers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Kansas City was a one-point favorite. After the news broke, the line shifted to Kansas City by eight. The [more]

  • Latest Bears injury updates on David Montgomery, Khalil Mack and more

    Here's the latest about injuries to several Bears players heading into a Week 9 Monday Night showdown against the Steelers.

  • NFL betting: Cowboys still perfect ATS, top Week 9 rankings

    Cooper Rush kept the cover train rolling against the Vikings. Can the Broncos finally derail Dallas?

  • Eagles' Nick Sirianni spoke to Fletcher Cox Tuesday as trade talks heated up

    The Fletcher Cox situation went way beyond rumors leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline, so Nick Sirianni made sure he was in touch with the Eagles great. By Reuben Frank

  • NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban

    The NCAA upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men's basketball program on Wednesday. Last year, an NCAA infractions committee panel hit the Cowboys with numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State was eligible for the postseason last year while appealing, and the Cowboys went 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with eventual No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham leading the way.

  • Mel Tucker's Michigan State news conference: 'I have zero tolerance for entitlement'

    Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. MSU travels to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

  • Week 9 DFS Primer: Building blocks, fades and values

    Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite DFS lineup building blocks, fades and values for the Week 9 Yahoo slate.

  • Why unvaccinated Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start vs. Chiefs and maybe more

    The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.

  • NFL 2021 trade deadline winners and losers: Double-edged sword for Von Miller, Rams

    Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?

  • CeeDee Lamb says Harrison Smith choked him after a tackle

    Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]

  • Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Packers' game vs. Chiefs

    The highly anticipated first matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will not take place, as Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he was ‘immunized’ in August

    "Yeah, I've been immunized," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said when asked if he was vaccinated in August. He is not vaccinated.

  • Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

    The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.