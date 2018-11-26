Cowboys LT Smith, RG Martin in doubt vs. Saints

All three Pro Bowl offensive linemen for the Dallas Cowboys could miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, the team "doesn't know for sure yet" if left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin will miss Week 13.

Center Travis Frederick remains out and hasn't played in a game this season.

Smith, who is dealing with a stinger and elbow injury, did not practice Sunday or Monday. Martin and Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) were on the field Monday.

"New Orleans is probably the hottest team in the NFL, and we're looking forward to getting to play them," Martin said Monday. "We've won three in a row and it seems like a nice little streak."

Martin (knee) indicated he expects to play if the decision is his to make and not left to medical staff.

Cameron Fleming lined up at left tackle with the first-team offensive line in Monday's practice.

