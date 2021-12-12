Cowboys LT Smith questionable to return with left ankle injury

During the first half, the Cowboys gasped when starting right tackle La’el Collins went to the locker room with a leg injury. After missing the end of the second quarter, Collins returned to the field.

Late in the third quarter, left tackle Tyron Smith had his left ankle stuck under left guard Connor McGovern and struggled to get back to his feet. Smith went to the sideline and Ty Nsekhe took over in his absence on the left side of the offensive line.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is dealing with an apparent left ankle injury. He is standing on sideline, testing ability to support weight on that leg during pass set. He won’t be on field to begin this next drive. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

In recent years, Smith has constantly dealt with injuries while his play on the field is always superb. Having already missed three games, Dallas will need the former All-Pro to defend quarterback Dak Prescott as the offense continues to struggle in November and December.