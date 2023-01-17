Cowboys LT Jason Peters checks out of game with hip injury

Jason Peters limped off but he's standing on the sideline looking ready to get back in (has to sit at least one play, though). Interesting… — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 17, 2023

Late in the first half, the Cowboys started churning down the field with a chance to make it a safer lead in Tampa Bay. Right after the two-minute warning, starting left tackle Jason Peters was slow to get up and walked to the sideline under his own power.

Peters and the Dallas offensive line has started strong in this wild card duel and the nine-time Pro Bowler’s status is in question for the second half. In his absence, rookie Tyler Smith shifts out to left tackle and Connor McGovern takes over at the left guard spot. Peters didn’t return during the drive and is questionable to return in the second half with a hip injury.

