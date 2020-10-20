Cowboys loss leads to more roasts for the NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Monday morning it was clear that the NFC East was bad, like so bad that it could become the worst division of all-time. After the Cowboys played on Monday night, the reputation for the division only sunk.

Dallas got blown out by the Cardinals, dropping them to 2-4. Dallas also remained first in the division. As stated above, the NFC East is trending towards a historically awful campaign.

Twitter, if anything, is a site that feeds off the bad play of football teams. So, it was no surprise that many had something to say about just how truly bad things have been so far.

NFC East race pic.twitter.com/FbSg25P7To — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 20, 2020

Bright spots for the Cowboys:



- Still in first place in the NFC East

- Zeke hasn’t fumbled in two quarters

- Have only lost one Hall of Fame lineman to injury during the game

- Somehow tricked 25,000 people into paying money to see this in person — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 20, 2020

Enjoying NFC East football?



Good news: In Week 7 the Eagles and Giants play each other on Thursday night. Then the Cowboys play WFT on Sunday.



Then in Week 8, the Cowboys and Eagles will play each other on Sunday Night Football. And the Giants play on Monday Night Football. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 20, 2020

It's all fair game considering how the teams have performed. Washington and the Giants sit at 1-5 and in any other year would be contending solely for the first overall pick, not the division. The Eagles don't look anything close to the playoff team some expected. Yet, someone has to win this division. Literally, even if every team is trying not to, someone will.

How many wins will it take? At this point, six seems like more than enough. That means come January, one of these teams will get to host a playoff game despite most likely owning a record that is worse than all other playoff teams.

NFC Wild Card Round

Sat, Jan 9

(Early game)

5 seed Chi (11-5) at

4 seed Phil (5-10-1) — Peter King (@peter_king) October 20, 2020

At this point, the NFC East is a physical representation of 2020. That's not good.