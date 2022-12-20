Cowboys loss to Jaguars sucked, but these 3 players did their jobs well

The Week 14 game was a tale of two halves for the Dallas Cowboys. In the first, they went up by 14 points on two different occasions, successful in both rushing and passing. In addition, the defense was strong, holding the Jaguars to seven points and creating a turnover..

Unfortunately, things did an about face in the second half. The Cowboys’ defense allowed 27 points, a last-minute, game-tying drive, and allowed the majority of the whopping 500 total yards gained by Jacksonville. The offense didn’t help matters with their own turnovers and inability to score.

It’s always difficult to find stars in a loss like this. The team blew a 17-point lead to a young, inexperienced opponent with an under .500 record, losing almost any chance at winning the NFC East and the top record in the league. Someone had to help Dallas get up 17 though, and others had to do something right in order for them to take the lead back in the fourth quarter. Here were the top performers of the overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Dak Prescott

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

This third star was a tough battle between two players who had good games minus one major mistake. Prescott had an incredible first half, completing 15 of 16 attempts, a 94% completion rate, for 137 yards and two touchdowns. That is a top star of the game performance for the QB. Unfortunately, Prescott had a big interception in the middle of the Jaguars comeback and it led to a touchdown for Jacksonville and a major momentum shift.

Noah Brown had the other chance at this star. He had the stats, bringing in six receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He had made the three stars list until the final play of the game. Brown allowed a pass to go right off his arms and into the hands of Jenkins yet again, except this time for a game ending Pick-6.

Prescott got the nod because he was so influential in the Cowboys great plays. Even in a loss, Prescott had good game overall and one bad play doesn’t change that fact.

Dak Prescott to Peyton Hendershot for the TD! pic.twitter.com/ACq6Z7trwE — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 18, 2022

CeeDee Lamb

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb has been a to-10 receiver this season and has only gotten better with Prescott’s return from injury. He was incredible against the Jaguars, catching all seven targets for 126 yards. Lamb was cutting up Jacksonville’s attempts to contain him via man coverage, and he stepped up big on the first drive in the second half.

On 3rd-and-8, with the Jaguars coming off a field goal, Dallas needed a big play so they wouldn’t have to punt the ball right back to the opposition. Lamb caught 13 yards up field, but then pulled a mean change of direction and broke loose for 39 yards.

He hit another big play the very next snap, setting up a field goal and bringing the momentum back to the Cowboys at that point in the game. The outcome wasn’t impacted by Lamb overall, but he was one of the top performers for the game.

Tyron Smith

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

When Terence Steele was lost for the rest of the year with torn ligaments in his knee, Tyron Smith went to the Dallas coaching staff and told them he would replace Steele at right tackle upon his return. This allowed the team to maintain consistency across the rest of the offensive line.

Smith is a four time All-Pro, two of which were first team selections. He is a member of the 2010s All-Decade team and an eight-time Pro Bowler. No one would’ve batted an eye if Smith said no to switching positions.

He did though and was the best tackle on the field for the Cowboys. Tyler Smith has his troubles on the left side, and as for Tyron’s split time with Jason Peters, Dallas averaged 6.1 yards per play with Smith at right tackle, and 3.5 yards per play when Peters was at RT.

Tyron Smith replacing to get underneath and dropping anchor at RT! pic.twitter.com/6rlox9Kozy — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) December 19, 2022

Smith gets the top star of the game for not just doing what is best for the team, but actually showing up and playing good football.

