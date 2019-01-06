Cowboys lose WR Allen Hurns to gruesome left leg injury, Fox won't show replays

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns pounds his fist on the ground after breaking his ankle on a pass play in the first half of the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks (AP)

The Dallas Cowboys have lost receiver Allen Hurns to a left leg injury suffered in the first quarter of their wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The injury happened at the tail end of a 14-yard catch by Hurns on third-and-7; he was taken down by Bradley McDougald and his left ankle/lower leg bent at a gruesome angle.

Fox won’t show replay

The injury was so bad Fox play-by-play man Joe Buck audibly winced and the network did not show more than one replay of it.

The game was paused for several minutes as medical staff tended to Hurns and loaded him onto a stretcher and then the cart to be taken off the field. While Hurns was down, Dallas coach Jason Garrett was on one knee next to him, holding his hand; numerous teammates and Seahawks players prayed and/or offered a handshake or tapped fists with Hurns.

Here’s video of the injury, but be warned: it’s not for the squeamish:

Injuries have sidelined Hurns

Hurns signed a free-agent contract with the Cowboys in the offseason, heading to Dallas after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2017, Hurns missed six games to injury, and in 2016, he missed five.

He had largely a reserve role with Dallas, playing in all 16 games but with only seven starts, recording 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Jean-Jacques Taylor, a longtime Cowboys reporter who is on radio and television in the city, tweeted that he’d asked Hurns about his lack of playing time and Hurns said, “I was pretty much hurt two years in a row. I don’t let anything or anybody steal my joy for playing.”

