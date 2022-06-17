Cowboys lose OTA practice, Mike McCarthy fined $100K for physical practices

For the second straight year Mike McCarthy was fined by the NFL for having practices that were deemed too physical, according to owner Jerry Jones. After being fined $50,000 last year, McCarthy was docked $100,000 and the Cowboys have lost an organized team activity for 2023. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 16, 2022

The Eagles took it easy this offseason and as the team breaks until training camp, there’s talk of a division title and renewed optimism for a franchise looking to be injury free in 2022.

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with the weight of Super Bowl expectation and that pressure just increased even more after Todd Archer reported that head coach Mike McCarthy was fined, and the team will lose one OTA session for an infraction involving physical practices.

Earlier this offseason the league forced the Chicago Bears to cancel a scheduled OTA session in June after violating the non-contact offseason rules during previous sessions in May, according to The Athletic.

Live contact during offseason workouts is barred by the NFLPA and NFL

