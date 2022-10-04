Cowboys lose Jake McQuaide for season; reportedly sign Pro Bowl long snapper as replacement

Just as several high-profile Cowboys are making comebacks from the trainers’ room, the injury bug has bitten the club in a place that most don’t think twice about.

The Cowboys will be without the services of long snapper Jake McQuaide for the rest of the season, the club announced Tuesday. The 12-year veteran suffered a torn triceps at the end of Sunday’s win over Washington and will leave the Cowboys searching for a new specialist to take over the role.

McQuaide had long been a favorite of Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel. The two reunited in Dallas in 2021 when the club chose not to re-sign L.P. Ladouceur after 16 seasons in which he never missed a game or botched a snap.

McQuiade had been just as reliable; he’d never missed an NFL start before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with this injury. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent once the 2022 campaign is over.

The Cowboys worked out four long snappers on Tuesday, according to the team website, just five days before a meeting with the Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting that the Cowboys are signing journeyman and Pro Bowler Matt Overton to the practice squad; the team may even elect to sign more than one long snapper as added insurance.

List

3 Stars: Cowboys 2020 draft picks seemed heaven sent vs Commanders

List

Cowboys News: Prescott pushing for Week 5 return, Micah's pledge to Dan Quinn

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire