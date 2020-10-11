In the end, the victory surely felt like a loss for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys broke their two-game losing streak with a 37-34 win over the Giants and, at 2-3, are in first place in the NFC East. But they lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious right ankle injury.

While an ambulance transported Prescott to a local hospital for surgery, his teammates had his back. They scored three plays after he left the game on a 12-yard Ezekiel Elliott run, with the running back holding up four fingers to represent Prescott’s jersey number.

It wasn’t enough, though.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton fumbled the snap from backup rookie center Tyler Biadasz, starting in place of the injured Joe Looney, and Blake Martinez recovered for the Giants. Five plays and 17 yards later, the game had its third lead change.

Devonta Freeman scored on a 4-yard run, and tackle-eligible Andrew Thomas caught the 2-point conversion after a bobble.

The Cowboys tied it 34-34 on a 40-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

The Giants had to punt after five plays and 15 yards, allowing the Cowboys to kick the game-winning field goal on the final play. It was the fourth lead change.

The five-play, 72-yard drive was fueled by two close Michael Gallup catches along the sideline. Both were reviewed and were upheld. One went for 19 and the other for 38.

It set up Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal he sneaked inside the upright.

CeeDee Lamb finished with eight catches for 124 yards, and Gallup caught four passes for 73 yards. Dalton was 9-of-11 for 111 yards.

Daniel Jones went 20-of-33 for 222 yards, but he lost a costly fumble that Anthony Brown returned for a touchdown.

Cowboys lose Dak Prescott, win on last-play field goal against Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk