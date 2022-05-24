Cowboys lose combine hosting bid; event to remain in Indy for now

Despite a bid to bring the increasingly popular multi-day event to both AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco, the NFL scouting combine will be back home again in Indiana, at least for the next two years.

From the spring meeting in Atlanta, the league Tuesday confirmed a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that the combine would be back in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024. The Hoosier State’s capital city has been the site of the annual event since 1987.

The league opened up combine hosting duties for the first time late last year. Indianapolis launched an effort to retain the event, and Dallas and Los Angeles each submitted a bid to bring the late-winter spectacle to their city.

But according to league’s press release:

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL combine in 2023 and 2024.”

Official announcement that the Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024: pic.twitter.com/6YumYLg3Wx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2022

“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process,” the announcement continues, “with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

A significant number of NFL coaches, front office staff, and media representatives made no secret of their desire for the combine to stay put in Indianapolis, citing easy access to all facilities under one roof (or at least connected via skyway or underground tunnels) and the walkability of the compact downtown area.

While the Cowboys have world-class facilities at both their home stadium and their team headquarters, Arlington and Frisco are over separated by over 35 miles of freeway. Using both locations would have presented logistical challenges as players, team personnel, and media members would have had Metroplex traffic to contend with in an already-heavily-scheduled week.

Story continues

Team owner Jerry Jones has said openly that he had The Star complex constructed with an event like the combine in mind.

But even Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy went on record with a tip of his cap to his Hoosier hosts.

“I love Indianapolis,” McCarthy said earlier this year. “I don’t think you can not appreciate what Indianapolis means to the National Football League… I love the setup here. I think it’s great. So I’ve always enjoyed coming here and I think they do a great job hosting the combine.”

Visit Indy, the official tourism site of Indianapolis, says this year’s combine generated an estimated $9.6 million in economic impact for the city.

It also saw the highest fan attendance in its history, with fans allowed into the lower bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium to watch workouts. The city’s bid for 2023 and 2024 reportedly includes a new and improved fan experience outside the stadium.

List

Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb sued over autographs, Parsons leaks defensive plan?

List