Cowboys lose challenge on seemingly clear touchdown by Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has lost three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came when his pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb was underthrown, allowing Steven Nelson to tackle the Cowboys receiver on the 1-yard line. The second came when replay overturned Ezekiel Elliott‘s 5-yard touchdown catch, ruling his knee was down before the ball crossed the plane.

That set up a fourth-and-goal play from the 1.

Prescott appeared to score on a quarterback sneak. Officials, though, marked him short.

The Cowboys challenged, and replay appeared conclusive, with Prescott reaching the ball over the goal line. But replay allowed the on-field call to stand.

So the game remains tied 7-7.

Eagles safety K'Von Wallace injured his shoulder during the drive and is questionable to return.

