Cowboys lose 2 rising stars for ’23 season to ACL tears

When it rains, it pours. Especially in Seattle.

The Cowboys fell in their second preseason game to the Seahawks by a 22-14 score, but their personnel losses are far more devastating, with much longer repercussions.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens Jr., both rookies who had turned in very impressive training camp performances, suffered torn ACLs at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

Both rookies underwent MRIs on Sunday upon returning to the Metroplex; both are now lost for the entire 2023 season.

DeMarvion Overshown looked to be fine right after making this tackle but then he grabbed his left knee pic.twitter.com/DBqta2gc2e — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2023

Overshown injured his left knee making a first-quarter tackle. Although he was able to walk off under his own power, he was eventually carted from the sideline into the tunnel.

The third-round draft pick out of Texas had been “climbing the charts,” according to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and was expected to be a major contributor to the Dallas defense this year.

This is where the ACL tear occurred for Cowboys TE John Stephens, an undrafted rookie who converted from WR. Freak play. Bright future ahead for him. https://t.co/5ZGruZHoAa pic.twitter.com/cATBQiBFHX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Stephens is an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana and was thought to be possibly as high as TE3 on the current depth chart, having potentially leapfrogged second-year man Peyton Hendershot and fourth-year veteran Sean McKeon with an outstanding camp and preseason.

