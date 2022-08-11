Cowboys lose 2 players to injury in practice vs Broncos

Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares.

Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a cart was driven onto the field, but the undrafted fourth-year man out of Michigan was eventually able to walk off on his own.

Reports after practice reveal that Bunting is dealing with some neck soreness, but X-rays were negative.

Cowboys TE Ian Bunting injured in punt return drill, down for a few minutes, after appearing to take shot to head area. Cart came on, but he was able to walk off field under own power. pic.twitter.com/4dkdJtoMx8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 11, 2022

Rookie nose tackle John Ridgeway also took a blow during a different portion of work. He looked to sustain some sort of injury to his right leg during the defense’s 11-on-11 period with the Denver offense. He, too, left the practice field under his own power with trainers and headed for the locker room.

#Cowboys with another player coming off the field. DT John Ridgeway headed to locker room — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 11, 2022

The Arkansas lineman came into camp with a nasty reputation and is quickly living up to it. He scuffled with his own teammates this past week in Oxnard.

Both players will reportedly remain under observation from trainers as the Cowboys prepare to play the Broncos on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams.

List

Cowboys News: Starters vs Broncos? Kearse injury update, team awards show

Story continues

List

Cowboys ranked as best 'Under-25' roster in entire NFL

List

3 observations from Cowboys depth chart for Broncos game

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire