Cowboys list three starting offensive linemen as questionable

The Cowboys played without two starting offensive linemen last week. They hope not to play without three this week.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La'el Collins (knee) and right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle) were limited in Friday’s practice.

Martin was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. Collins and Smith sat out Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Cowboys missed Smith and Collins last week in the loss to the Jets. Smith also sat out the Week Five loss to the Packers, and Collins played only 44 of 71 offensive snaps.

Dallas ruled out cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring).

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck), receiver Randall Cobb (back), receiver Amari Cooper (ankle/quad), cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) and center Joe Looney (back) are questionable.