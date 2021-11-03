Cowboys list Dak Prescott as limited at Wednesday’s practice

The Cowboys held a light practice on Wednesday as they began preparing to face the Broncos in Week Nine and head coach Mike McCarthy said before the session that one “could look at it” as a way to ease quarterback Dak Prescott back toward full participation later this week.

McCarthy said on Monday that the plan is for Prescott to be “full go” in Thursday’s practice, so it was no surprise to see that he was listed as limited in their first session of the week. McCarthy outlined what he wants to see for Prescott to take the next step in his return from a calf injury.

“Just really how he comes out of today’s practice,” McCarthy said. “It’s no different than any player once he goes through the release to play through the rehab process. So he’s crossed that hurdle. He has a certain number of reps he’ll take today and we’ll evaluate in the morning.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) did not participate in practice. Wide receivers Amari Cooper (hamstring) and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) joined their quarterback in the limited category.

