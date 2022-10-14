Cowboys list Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb as questionable

Dak Prescott is not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, but the Cowboys didn’t rule out their star quarterback Friday. The team lists him as questionable for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday afternoon on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that the team has made no “final decisions” when asked whether Prescott could dress and serve as Cooper Rush‘s back up.

Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12 after injuring it in the season opener.

Owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the day that the Cowboys are optimistic Prescott can return to the lineup next week against the Lions.

The Cowboys also list receiver CeeDee Lamb as questionable after adding him to the practice report Friday with a hip injury. He did not practice.

The Cowboys added Lamb to the report Oct. 6 with a hip injury. He didn’t practice that day but returned to a limited practice Oct. 7, and although he was questionable, Lamb played 51 of 55 snaps against the Rams on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) had limited practices all week and is questionable to face his former team, but he said earlier this week he will play.

The Cowboys ruled out running back Rico Dowdle (ankle).

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (chest) and linebacker Micah Parsons (groin) had full practices Friday and are off the report.

