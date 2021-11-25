Cowboys line coach Joe Philbin tests positive for COVID-19

Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin will not be with the team for today’s game against the Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Cowboys announced that Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in the COVID-19 protocol and will not be at today’s game.

Philbin’s duties will be assumed by assistant line coach Jeff Blasko.

The Cowboys are shorthanded in more significant ways, with wide receiver Amari Cooper also in the COVID-19 protocol and receiver CeeDee Lamb still not cleared from a concussion. Philbin’s absence will be one more challenge for the home team in today’s second game.

