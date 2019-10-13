Cowboys likely without both starting offensive tackles

The Cowboys probably have to face the Jets without both of their starting offensive tackles today.

Right tackle La'el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith are both listed as questionable, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Collins is out and Smith has only a “slight chance” to go.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday that he expected to have at least one of his starting tackles, but he didn’t specify which one. If the Cowboys are without both, that’s going to make life hard for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys also listed wide receiver Randall Cobb as questionable. His status will be determined after pregame warmups.