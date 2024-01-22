The Cowboys are likely to lose their best free agent this offseason

The Cowboys have a laundry list of internal free agents hitting the market in 2024 and very limited resources available to retain them. Sitting with -$21,111,847 in effective cap space (per OTC), tough decisions await the suddenly idle franchise. For better or for worse, it’s become quite clear not everyone Dallas likes is going to be able to come back in 2024.

With Jayron Kearse, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Stephon Gilmore, Johnathan Hankins and Tony Pollard all set to hit free agency, the Cowboys stand to lose as many as six starters this March. And the best of the bunch is likely to be one of those players on his way out the door.

The Cowboys have a large, yet manageable, list of free agents hitting the market this March pic.twitter.com/bsKT9AKiMS — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) January 21, 2024

An argument could be made Smith, Pollard or even Hankins is Dallas’ best free agent this year, and that’s perfectly fair. But by many accounts it’s Gilmore who was really the best of the bunch in 2023. Gilmore didn’t just play at a high-level last season, he also served an absolutely vital role after Trevon Diggs was lost.

Gilmore’s presence in the lineup (1,150 snaps), combined with DaRon Bland’s ability to bounce outside, allowed the Cowboys to survive an otherwise catastrophic loss to the secondary.

Stephon Gilmore with his first interception as a Cowboy pic.twitter.com/jbbb6Whwif — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2023

The depth at CB was razor thin from Week 3 on, and Gilmore’s high-end play combined with his week-to-week reliability made him one of the Cowboys’ most important players. Those traits are likely to put the veteran in high demand this offseason, even if his best years are likely behind him.

There’s no question the Cowboys should love to have Gilmore back in 2024, but given the circumstances at CB, it would be a difficult signing to justify.

Diggs is expected back for the start of the 2024 season and Bland’s breakout season demands a steady role in the starting lineup going forward. It’s already an embarrassment of riches between the two and with Diggs now making top-of-the-market pay, it would be fiscally irresponsible for Dallas to re-sign Gilmore with so many other needs elsewhere on the roster.

Gilmore served a vital purpose in Dallas in 2023 and provided veteran stability to a secondary that desperately needed it. He was an ideal pairing for both Diggs and Bland and offered toughness in both phases of the game. Even if his term was only one year his presence was a rousing success because in many ways, he saved the Cowboys’ season. But given the rise of Bland and the money already dedicated to Diggs, chances are Dallas will allow their top internal free agent to leave in March.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire