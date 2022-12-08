Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process

Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft.

Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been a first-round pick had he stayed one more season with the Cardinal under coach David Shaw.

On Dec. 7 during his presser, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy brought back some of the pre-draft positivity that surrounded Mills.

“He’s obviously someone we really liked coming out of Stanford,” McCarthy said. “He’s got good tape. There’s a lot of good things.”

At the time, the Cowboys were evaluating franchise quarterback Dak Prescott’s leg as he recovered from a season-ending fracture. Their quarterback room was crowded with Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci, who the Cowboys drafted in the seventh round in 2020. Nevertheless they did their homework on Mills.

The Texans drafted Mills with the No. 67 overall pick in Round 3, the first selection of the Nick Caserio era. Dallas went with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa at No. 76.

Houston takes on Dallas Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire