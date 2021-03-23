Should the Cowboys have let Dak Prescott hit the open market?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jerry Jones didn’t have unique information about the money that was coming from the TV networks. The real question is whether he had any idea that the broader free-agency market would be as soft as it has become.

Reflecting on the first eight days of free agency and, seven days before that, the Cowboys’ decision to give a record-shattering four-year, $160 million contract to a quarterback recovering from a badly-broken ankle, it’s fair to ask whether the Cowboys could have gotten a better deal if they’d simply waited.

Their problem, of course, came directly from waiting. Waiting to make Prescott an offer he couldn’t refuse immediately after the end of his third NFL season. Waiting to make Prescott an offer he couldn’t refuse during his fourth NFL season. Waiting to make Prescott an offer he couldn’t refuse before his $31.4 million franchise-tag salary for 2020 locked in.

The irony may be that, if they’d simply waited another week, the Cowboys may have been able to get Prescott for less than the massive contract they paid when the challenge was to get Prescott to take something other than $37.68 million in 2021 under the tag and, most likely, a shot at free agency in 2022.

It would have been the ultimate cowboy move for the Cowboys organization. An all-in, calculated risk that another team wouldn’t have offered more than whatever the Cowboys wanted to pay — and they surely didn’t want to pay $42 million per year over the next three years under a deal that forces them back to the table after 2023.

In this market, with the cap $25 million less than it would have been but for the pandemic, who would have offered him that kind of money? Throw in the questions about his ankle, and it would have been very difficult for any other team to outbid the Cowboys on the open market. And the top bid for Dallas in an auction for Prescott surely would have been far less than $126 million over three years, all of it guaranteed for injury and $95 million of it fully guaranteed at signing.

Yes, the Cowboys would have assumed the risk that Prescott would have taken less to play for another team. He wouldn’t have done it. Although his agent, Todd France, steadfastly refused to give the team financial credit for the tangible and intangible benefits of being the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott knows that it means more to quarterback the Cowboys, and if the Cowboys were offering as much or more than the next team, Prescott would have stayed.

Two weeks ago, Jerry justified overpaying for Dak. The reality is that the Cowboys grossly overpaid because they waited too long to do it — and then they didn’t wait long enough.

Should the Cowboys have let Dak Prescott hit the open market? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Colts free agent S Tavon Wilson signs with 49ers

    Tavon Wilson heads to San Fran.

  • Amid roster purge, Detroit Lions DT Nick Williams agrees to pay cut to stay

    Detroit Lions DL Nick Williams, who was due to make up to $4.5 million this fall in salary and bonuses, now can make as much as $2 million

  • Cowboys News: DTs in the draft, where will Neal line up for Quinn?

    All the latest Dallas Cowboys news, including free agent visits, recent signings, draft prospect breakdowns, and more.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Inside the Justin Simmons deal

    Like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, Broncos safety Justin Simmons had been franchise tagged for a second time. Like the Cowboys with Prescott and the Giants with Williams, the Broncos made Simmons an offer than resulted in the player trading an eight-figure guaranteed salary in 2021 and a likely shot [more]

  • Luke Kuechly: Teddy Bridgewater ‘understands it’s a performance-based business’

    Luke Kuechly says the trade reports haven't bothered Bridgewater, who understands it's a performance-based business.

  • Cowboys announce 5 signings, could still want Aldon Smith to return

    Could the Cowboys still be interested in bringing back Aldon Smith?

  • Dennis Smith Jr. with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls

    Dennis Smith Jr. (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 03/21/2021

  • Cool golf accessories for Spring 2021

    From golf bags with built-in stereo speakers to flasks with built-in cups, check out the latest cool stuff golfers will love this spring.

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • Winner’s Bag: Matt Jones, Honda Classic

    A complete list of the golf equipment Matt Jones used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Honda Classic.

  • Details emerge from bicycle crash that left Shawn Bradley paralyzed

    Shawn Bradley's bike may have collided with a passing car, causing him to hit the rear of a parked car and flip over, according to a police report.

  • Five storylines heading into Alabama's pro day

    Alabama will hold its first of two pro days Tuesday as nine Crimson Tide players are set to showcase their skills

  • Jalen Mills had a hilarious reaction to meeting Bill Belichick for the 1st time

    Apparently, it was pretty surreal for Mills.

  • Where Mets are with Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto contract extension talks

    The New York Mets are currently engaged in contract extension talks with both shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Conforto. SNY Insider Andy Martino shares where those negotiations stand.

  • First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

    One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects because he’s having surgery on [more]

  • Potential Dallas Cowboys draft target will have back surgery, leaving pick uncertain

    While the surgery isn’t major, it will call for a re-evaluation of Caleb Farley, the Virginia Tech corner who could land in Dallas with the 10th pick.

  • #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends After WarnerMedia Studios CEO Comments on 'Suicide Squad'

    Fans are asking for DC to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a.k.a. David Ayer's version of 2016's 'Suicide Squad,' after apparent confirmation that such a version exists.

  • Top Biden aides cashed in on Wall Street after working for Obama

    Two of President Biden's top economic and foreign policy advisers made hefty Wall Street salaries during the Trump administration after working for President Obama, new financial disclosure forms show.The details: Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, was paid $2.3 million in salary last year to serve as BlackRock's head of sustainable investing. Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer was paid nearly $730,000 as a senior vice president of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Deese also appeared to earn another $2.4 million from his vested restricted shares in BlackRock. He had served as one of Obama's senior advisers and helped negotiate the 2015 Paris climate accord.Finer received another $430,000 from Warburg in carried interest — the profits earned by managers of venture capital, hedge and private equity funds. He had served previously as State Department chief of staff and director of policy planning.They were not alone in finding riches in the private sector during Donald Trump's presidency.White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Obama’s former White House communications director, made nearly $580,000 through her private consulting group.She also received a communications consulting fee exceeding $5,000 from Jeff Zients, currently Biden's counselor and COVID-19 response coordinator, and another from Lyft.Susan Rice, who served as Obama's national security adviser and now is director of the Domestic Policy Council, made over $305,000 from exercising Netflix stock options last August. She was appointed to Netflix’s board of directors in 2018.She also received from $100,000 to $1 million in dividends from stocks in Enbridge, a Canadian energy company building an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota that opponents want the Biden administration to stop.The figures are reported in broad ranges.Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, the U.S. ambassador to Uruguay under Obama and now first lady Jill Biden's chief of staff, took in nearly $1.5 million through last December as a partner at law firm Winston & Strawn.Other Biden aides joined them in taking substantial pay cuts to return to government service.White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain made just over $1.8 million as executive vice president of D.C.-based venture capital firm Revolution.Deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed made over $450,000 as co-founder of Civic, a D.C.-based think tank. Zients made a $1.6 million salary — plus a bonus — as CEO of the Wall Street holding company Cranemere. As a member of Facebook's board, he also made $333,000 from restricted stock units still vesting during the reporting period, plus over $50,000 in director fees.Stuart Delery, Biden's deputy counsel, made $3.7 million through January as a partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.Some of the people who helped the president win the 2020 race also gave up hefty compensation packages to serve in the federal government.Biden senior adviser Mike Donilon, who served as counselor to Biden during the Obama administration, made over $4.3 million last year as a managing member of the consulting firm MCD Strategies.The firm's clients included Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Convention Committee.Deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon also received a severance and deferred compensation package from the firm Precision Strategies — which she co-founded — that totaled about $425,000.The big picture: Although several of Biden's closest advisers made millions through forging new ties to corporate interests after leaving Obama's White House, their wealth pales in comparison to the net worth of many super-wealthy Trump confidantes.Gary Cohn held stock and cash payments valued at about $300 million as president of Goldman Sachs before becoming Trump's former White House economic adviser.Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon reported up to $13 million in assets in 2017, mostly in real estate.What they're saying: The White House said in a statement: "These White House officials are experienced government leaders whose past private sector experience is part of a broad and diverse skill set they bring to government service." "They have returned to government because of their deep commitment to public service, their desire to help bring our nation out of this time of crisis, and their strong belief that government can work for the American people."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.