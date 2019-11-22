Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch out vs. Patriots with neck issue

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best defensive players when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the Week 12 matchup with a neck issue, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch is out Sunday vs. Patriots and possibly longer, sources said. Joe Thomas is expected to elevate into starter role; he hasn't practiced this week. https://t.co/7EH931Mr23 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 22, 2019

Vander Esch has already missed one game this season due to a neck injury. The Boise State product had said he's "been looking forward [to facing Tom Brady] his whole life," but Dallas' 2018 first-round draft pick will have to wait a bit longer for the opportunity.

In nine games this year, Vander Esch has tallied 70 tackles, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and half of a sack.

