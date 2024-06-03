Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at age of 52

The Dallas Cowboys and the broader NFL community are mourning as news broke of the passing of Larry Allen, one of the most formidable and respected offensive linemen in football history. Allen, renowned for his unparalleled strength, versatility, and dominance on the field, died while vacationing with family in Mexico at the age of 52, leaving behind a legacy that will endure in the annals of sports.

Born November 27, 1971, in Los Angeles, California, Allen’s journey to football greatness was anything but easy. Overcoming a challenging childhood and humble beginnings, he found solace and purpose on the gridiron.

His college career at Sonoma State University was a precursor to his NFL stardom, catching the attention of scouts with his sheer power and technique. In 1994, the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the second round of the NFL draft, a decision that would prove monumental for the franchise.

Throughout his 12 seasons with the Cowboys, Allen’s impact was profound. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing over 325 pounds, he was a physical marvel, known for bench pressing over 700 pounds and bulldozing defenders with ease.

His versatility allowed him to excel at both guard and tackle positions, earning him 11 Pro Bowl selections and 7 First-Team All-Pro honors. Allen’s tenure with the Cowboys was highlighted by his role in securing Super Bowl XXX, where his protection of quarterback Troy Aikman and paving the way for running back Emmitt Smith were pivotal.

Off the field, Allen was equally revered. Known for his quiet demeanor and fierce dedication, he mentored younger players and gave back to the community. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 cemented his status as one of the greatest linemen ever to play the game.

Larry Allen’s death is a significant loss, not just for the Cowboys but for the entire sports world. His legacy of strength, resilience, and excellence will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. As fans and peers remember his contributions, Allen’s spirit will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who admired and respected him.

