Cowboys learn price tag for CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, just like Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Justin Jefferson, and every active player taken in the first round of 2020’s NFL draft, has a four-year contract that is set to expire at the conclusion of next season… unless a fifth-year option is extended.

Teams were permitted to lock in their respective players starting Jan. 9, but the dollar amounts for those fifth-year options had yet to be determined. Thanks to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020, the final figure for each player derives from factors like the number of times they’ve been voted to the Pro Bowl, their snap counts over their first three seasons, or the average of the 3rd- to 25th-highest salaries at their position over the past five years.

The Cowboys now know the price tag that will be attached to Lamb’s fifth year.

Teams have now been informed of the fifth-year option totals, and Lamb stands to make $17,991,000 in the 2024 season if the Cowboys elect to extend him.

That dollar amount comes from two factors. The first is Lamb’s one original-vote inclusion on last weekend’s Pro Bowl roster; his appearance the year prior was as a fill-in for Cooper Kupp and does not count toward the fifth-year salary calculation. With one Pro Bowl vote, Lamb’s fifth-year price then becomes the same as the transition tag at his position.

Lamb led the Cowboys in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches in 2022. All were also career-best marks for the Oklahoma product. Leaguewide, he finished fourth in targets, fifth in receptions, sixth in yards, and tied for sixth in touchdown grabs.

May 1 is the deadline for teams to pick up their players’ fifth-year options. Doing so with Lamb is expected to be a priority for Dallas this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire