Cowboys leapfrog Buccaneers, Cardinals in NFC playoff race

There are still games to be played in Week 15 because of COVID rescheduling, but the top four teams in the NFC already played and the NFC conference standings have seen some changes.

Here are the standings in the NFC after Sunday’s games.

The No. 7 seed could still change with games to be played Monday and Tuesday. The Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are all 6-7. Minnesota plays Monday night, while Washington and Philly face each other Tuesday.

What happened in Week 15

Two of the top three seeds in the conference entering the week lost and another nearly lost.

The Packers squeaked by the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 on a failed two-point attempt at the end of the game.

The Buccaneers were shut out 9-0 by the Saints.

The Cardinals were embarrassed by the previously one-win Lions 30-12.

The Cowboys rolled by the New York Giants, beating them 21-6.

The Rams will play the Seahawks Tuesday. Even if they win, they will still be the No. 5 seed. If they lose, they will not fall in the standings.

The 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-13.

What’s coming up in Week 16

The Packers are at home against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys host Washington in the Sunday night game.

The Buccaneers are on the road to face the 5-9 Panthers.

The Cardinals host the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night.

The Rams play the Vikings on the road.

The 49ers face the 9-5 Tennessee Titans on the road.

The Saints host the red-hot Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

