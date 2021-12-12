Dallas coach Mike McCarthy made headlines last week when he said the Cowboys “will win” at Washington in Week 14.

Through 30 minutes of action, McCarthy’s “guarantee” looks prescient as the Cowboys lead Washington 24-0 at halftime.

This game turned disastrous early for Washington. Cornerback Kendall Fuller dropped an easy interception on the Cowboys’ first drive. Dallas would end the drive with a field goal.

Washington’s first drive started promising when quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Adam Humphries for a 14-yard gain. That would be the extent of Washington’s first-half offense.

Washington safety Landon Collins picked off quarterback Dak Prescott on Dallas’ next possession. Instead of Washington putting together a solid drive, Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons sacks Heinicke, who fumbles, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong picks up the football and returns it for a touchdown.

The Cowboys go for two, and suddenly it’s 11-0.

Things would get worse for Washington’s offense. Parsons sacked Heinicke again. This led to another punt. The Cowboys would score again, making it 18-0. Dallas would end the first half with two field goals to pad the lead to 24-0.

Washington’s offense has 29 total yards in the first half. Heinicke has completed two of 12 passes for 19 yards. He’s been sacked two times for a loss of 26 yards, giving the WFT -7 yards passing.

Heinicke departed the game for one play after the Parsons’ sack that went for a touchdown. Kyle Allen entered the game and rushed for 11 yards. Then, Heinicke was back in. Dallas has had multiple opportunities for interceptions and failed to make a clean catch, or this could be even worse for Washington.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Washington head coach Ron Rivera to turn to Allen for the final 30 minutes of this game.