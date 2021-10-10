Cowboys lead Giants 17-10 at halftime

The Cowboys lead the Giants 17-10 at halftime, but it shouldn’t be that close.

Dallas has 278 yards and crossed midfield on five of six first half possessions, but two Dak Prescott turnovers have kept the game closer than it should be.

Lorenzo Carter intercepted the quarterback on a fourth-and-two play on the Cowboys’ first possession, and Reggie Ragland recovered a Prescott fumble at the Giants 8-yard line on the Cowboys’ third possession.

Still, Prescott is 13-of-20 for 161 yards with two touchdowns and the pick. He has a 49-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

The Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a head injury late in the second quarter after losing running back Saquon Barkley to a sprained ankle early in the first quarter.

The Giants have 154 yards.

