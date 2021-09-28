Cowboys take lead on Dak Prescott touchdown throw to Dalton Schultz

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
The Cowboys didn’t get the touchdown they thought they should have had. It turns out, it didn’t matter. They scored anyway.

It just took 4:12 longer than it should have.

After officials ruled Dak Prescott was stopped short of the goal line on a quarterback sneak on fourth down — and the replay official upheld it — the Cowboys forced the Eagles to go three-and-out.

They took over on the 50, and six plays later, the Cowboys had the go-ahead touchdown.

Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a 19-yard touchdown with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

It has the Cowboys holding a 14-7 lead.

The Eagles have six plays, 48 yards and one first down.

Cowboys take lead on Dak Prescott touchdown throw to Dalton Schultz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

