Cowboys take lead on Dak Prescott touchdown throw to Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys didn’t get the touchdown they thought they should have had. It turns out, it didn’t matter. They scored anyway.

It just took 4:12 longer than it should have.

After officials ruled Dak Prescott was stopped short of the goal line on a quarterback sneak on fourth down — and the replay official upheld it — the Cowboys forced the Eagles to go three-and-out.

They took over on the 50, and six plays later, the Cowboys had the go-ahead touchdown.

Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a 19-yard touchdown with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

It has the Cowboys holding a 14-7 lead.

The Eagles have six plays, 48 yards and one first down.

