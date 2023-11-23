Cowboys lead Commanders 20-10 at halftime

The Cowboys have not trailed in any game at any time at home this season. They don't trail Thursday either, taking a 20-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The smallest halftime lead the Cowboys have had at home this season was 18-10 over the Jets at halftime in their home opener in Week 2. Dallas won 30-10.

Dallas has won 12 games in a row at home, the second-longest home winning streak in team history.

The Commanders shortened the game with drives of 3:27, 4:06, 4:19, 6:36 and 0:26. They did not go three-and-out. The Cowboys had the ball for only four possessions and 11:06 of the first 30 minutes.

But the Cowboys still managed three touchdowns and 272 yards.

The Cowboys scored on Dak Prescott touchdown passes of 15 yards to running back Rico Dowdle and 31 yards to Brandin Cooks and on a 7-yard run by Tony Pollard. For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Brandon Aubry missed a PAT.

Pollard's touchdown run came with 26 seconds left in the second quarter after Washington had drawn to within 14-10 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Sam Howell with 1:51 left in the half.

Prescott is 13-of-18 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Nine different receivers have caught at least one pass, with CeeDee Lamb held to 24 yards on two catches. Pollard has rushed for 34 yards on six carries.

The Commanders have 205 yards, with Howell completing 16 of 23 passes for 170 yards. Brian Robinson, cleared of a concussion, has 10 carries for 40 yards. Curtis Samuel has five catches for 65 yards.